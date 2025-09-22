India’s secret weapon? 11 players and three umpires, say Pakistan cricket team fans

When it comes to Pakistan cricket, hope springs eternal — until India shows up. After last week’s disastrous defeat, many were praying for redemption in the Asia Cup clash. What they got instead was another heartbreak, a sprinkle of controversial umpiring, and plenty of memes to keep the nation laughing through the pain.

India won by six wickets after Pakistan made 171 runs in their second high-intensity encounter of the men’s Asia Cup in Dubai.

What really sent fans over the edge this time was Fakhar Zaman’s dismissal. Replays showed the ball had clearly bounced before reaching the keeper, but the third umpire gave it out anyway. For many, it was the defining moment of the match — not just another wicket lost, but proof that the umpires might as well be wearing blue jerseys too.

Pakistani fans on X, as always, found a way to cope — whether by owning the loss, throwing shade, or reminding everyone that at least we’re still leading in the looks + humour + shooting-down-jets department.

‘We’re better in looks anyway’

One user summed up the collective coping mechanism in a single post: why fight the inevitable when you can just highlight your other strengths?

Others were far more gracious than usual, tipping their hats to India for playing the better game.

And then, of course, came the quintessential Pakistani reassurance:

Turns out, even therapy couldn’t save us

The result was the same — heartbreak for fans who keep going back like it’s a toxic relationship.

Fakhar Zaman and the mysterious laws of cricket

Fans were furious, accusing the umpires of padding India’s squad.

And in true Pakistani fashion, they came up with new rules to level the playing field.

Death overs = dot overs

As if the controversial umpiring wasn’t enough, fans were quick to point out that our middle batting lineup once again folded under pressure.

Rana Faheem Ashraf, the lone warrior

While most of the batting lineup seemed determined to hand wickets away, one man decided he wasn’t ready to give up — Rana Faheem Ashraf. Fans hailed him as the only silver lining in an otherwise gloomy match.

At the end of the day, it’s the same old story.

Pakistan vs India matches may be billed as the greatest rivalry in cricket, but for fans here, they’re just a test of patience, humour, and loyalty. And as always, X timelines will remain undefeated.