Sidra Amin is the first Pakistani woman to score consecutive ODI centuries and the internet can’t keep calm

Pakistani sports fans haven’t had a great week. The men’s cricket team lost to India in the Asia Cup on Sunday and Arshad Nadeem missed out on the podium at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday. In these dark times, Sidra Amin gave the country the little bit of light we all needed.

Amin scored her second consecutive century against South Africa on Friday, becoming the first Pakistani woman to score back to back hundreds in the One Day International (ODI) format. Out of the 10 ODI centuries scored by Pakistani players, Amin has been responsible for six.

X was in celebration mode as netizens praised Amin, brushing away how the batting line collapsed after Amin’s dismissal and Pakistan ended up getting taken out just 25 runs short of their target. Former skipper Bismah Maroof led tributes, underscoring just how impressive the team’s performance was.

Fans said Amin was the best ODI batter we had, asking the player to take a bow and calling her the Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

Amin struck an iconic pose upon scoring her century, holding up six digits to the crowd.

Sidra Amin holding up her fingers to celebrate her sixth ODI century as Natalia Pervaiz looks on.

A fan who’d chosen Friday to step away from the TV screen regretted their decision immediately after hearing the news.

Other fans, exhausted by cricket generally, struck jabs at Pakistan’s men’s team and its former skipper Babar Azam.

Amin even received love from across the border in a wholesome post by an Indian fan who said Pakistan can’t be taken lightly in the upcoming Women’s World Cup.

After taking a moment to celebrate Amin, cricket fans across Pakistan are bracing as the men’s team prepares to take on India in the Asia Cup for their second encounter on Sunday. We’ll be watching — and praying — will you?