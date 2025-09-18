‘Chin up, champ’: Pakistanis on X have Arshad Nadeem’s back after World Athletics exit

Arshad Nadeem’s latest World Athletics journey ended in heartbreak, but if you scroll through X, you’ll find little talk of failure. Instead, what you’ll see is an outpouring of pride, encouragement, and the kind of belief that only a true national hero can inspire.

Nadeem qualified for the men’s javelin final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo with a throw of 85.28m, booking his spot on the third attempt after two shaky opening throws.

In the final, however, Nadeem couldn’t repeat the magic of Paris 2024, where he became Pakistan’s first Olympic gold medallist in an individual event. His best reached 82.75m. The gold went to Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, who threw 88.16m; Anderson Peters of Grenada claimed silver with 87.38m, and the bronze went to the USA’s Curtis Thompson with 86.67m. Arshad finished 10th.

Nadeem’s throws today weren’t enough to secure a podium finish, but his exit is being met with more reassurance than criticism.

One user summed it up in a simple, heartfelt way, “Still proud of you Arshad Nadeem. God willing, you will come back stronger.”

Another reminded him that sport is about persistence as much as glory.

For many, the result cannot overshadow what Nadeem has already done for Pakistan.

Some used the opportunity to highlight the systemic neglect that continues to dog Pakistani athletes.

And then there’s the reminder of what Nadeem has been up against.

Today’s exit may sting, but Nadeem’s story is far bigger than a single competition. From becoming the first Pakistani track-and-field athlete to qualify for an Olympic final at Tokyo 2020, to breaking the 90-metre barrier at the Commonwealth Games in 2022, to his record-setting gold medal in Paris last year — he has already rewritten history books and changed what Pakistanis expect from their athletes.

His absence from the podium today is not the end. If anything, it’s another chapter in the journey of an athlete who has already carried Pakistan further than many thought possible. And as the chorus on X makes clear: the country still has his back.