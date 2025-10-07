K&N’s SmartCooking Recipes: ‘Chapli Kabab with Fettuccine Pasta’

Savour the bold flavors of K&N’s Chapli Kabab served over creamy fettuccine, topped with a silky mushroom sauce for a perfect comfort meal.

07 Oct, 2025

Ingredients

K&N’s Chapli Kabab - 3 kababs

-Fettuccine pasta (½ pack; boiled)

-Butter (2 tbsp)

-Cream (½ cup)

-Salt (to taste)

-Black pepper powder (1 tsp)

-Milk (½ cup)

-Parmesan cheese (½ cup; grated)

-Thyme dried (for garnish)

-Parsley (for garnish)

Method

1. Prepare K&N’s Chapli Kabab as per instructions on pack.

2. Melt butter in a pan and add cream over low heat. Add parmesan cheese, salt, black pepper powder and stir in cheese over medium heat until sauce thickens.

3. Add milk and boiled pasta to sauce. Mix to thoroughly coat the pasta. Sprinkle thyme and mix well.

4. In a serving platter, dish out fettuccine pasta; place K&N’s Chapli Kabab on top.

5. Pour mushroom sauce and garnish with parsley.

6. Your dish is ready to serve.

Mushroom Sauce ingredients

-Olive oil (2 tbsp)

-Butter (1 tbsp)

-Garlic (2 tbsp)

-Mushroom (½ cup; sliced)

-Milk (½ cup)

-Salt (to taste)

-Black pepper powder (1 tsp)

-Thyme (1 tsp; dried)

-Cream (½ cup)

-Lemon juice (1 tbsp)

Method

1. Heat oil and butter in a pan. Add garlic and fry until fragrant.

2. Add mushrooms to fry until golden brown.

3. Add milk and season with salt, black pepper powder and thyme.

4. Pour cream and simmer for 5-10 minutes until sauce thickens. Add lemon juice and mix well.

This content is produced in paid partnership with K&N’s.