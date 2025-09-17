Star F1 driver Lewis Hamilton says ‘we cannot stand by and let genocide continue’ after UN inquiry report

Formula 1 champ Lewis Hamilton has spoken out about Israel’s war on Gaza after an enquiry report by the United Nations officially declared Israel’s actions to be genocide.

The star driver posted stories on Instagram decrying the loss of life and forced expulsion of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

In two stories shared on Instagram, the racer said the situation was “getting worse by the day” and “more than 10 per cent of the population has been killed or wounded.” He said the latest Israeli offensive into Gaza City “has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes,” as hospitals struggle with victims of famine and bombing “that never seems to end.”

Hamilton added, “As humans, we cannot stand by and let this continue to happen.”

The Ferrari driver recognised the feeling of powerlessness that can arise in such circumstances, but said doing nothing was not an option. He asked fans to play their part and donate to organisations working to help people — especially children — on the ground.

He said he had donated to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, Doctors without Borders and Save the Children, adding that he was grateful to anyone who did the same.

Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza has killed nearly 65,000 people over 712 days. The latest offensive into Gaza City, which began on Tuesday, has received widespread condemnation from the global community as the United Nations prepares for a summit on Palestinian statehood on Monday.

Israeli authorities remain unrepentant, with Defence Minister Israel Katz saying, “Gaza is burning,” in a post on X talking about his country’s latest attack.