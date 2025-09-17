Pemra clarifies that Ayesha Omar’s Lazawaal Ishq won’t air on TV

The upcoming Urdu-language reality dating show Lazawaal Ishq, hosted by Ayesha Omar, has been at the centre of online speculation about whether it will air on television. On Tuesday, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) issued a clarification, saying it definitely won’t.

In a notice shared on social media, Pemra stated: “For the information of the public, it is clarified that Pemra is receiving several complaints regarding the social media campaign regarding Lazawal Ishq. Lazawal Ishq is a content broadcast on social media platforms. This program is not being broadcast on any TV channel licensed by Pemra. Pemra rules apply to TV channels licensed by Pemra.”

The clarification follows days of online chatter after Omar unveiled the show, with some users questioning whether it would eventually land on Pakistani television screens and others raising concerns over its content.

Omar had earlier told Images that Lazawaal Ishq would premiere on YouTube, not TV. “It’s a first of its kind for Pakistani and Urdu-speaking viewers worldwide,” she said.

Based on the Turkish hit reality show Aşk Adası, Lazawaal Ishq introduces Pakistani audiences to a globally popular reality format. Over 100 episodes, four men and four women will live together in a luxurious villa, their interactions and challenges captured on camera. The season will culminate in the crowning of a “winning couple”.

“You get to follow their journey, see the bonds form, watch the tensions rise, and see who ultimately makes it as the winning couple,” Omar explained.

Omar said the Urdu iteration needed a host who could connect with its audience: “There were many candidates, and I feel grateful I was selected. The show has Pakistani participants, boys and girls, who you can spot in the promo. There’ll be a lot happening because it’s all about love — and there will be a winning couple.”

The teaser for Lazawaal Ishq features sweeping visuals of the Bosphorus, with Omar cruising across the water before stepping into the show’s grand villa — a modern house complete with a pool where contestants will live and compete.

The Turkish format has already been adapted for Persian (Eshghe Abadi) and Arabic (Qesma w Naseeb) speaking audiences. Lazawaal Ishq marks its first Urdu-language adaptation.