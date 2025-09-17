Viewers at home can livestream Together for Palestine concert on YouTube to raise funds for Palestine

Stars from across the worlds of music, film and television are set to light up the night London’s OVO Arena today (Wednesday) at a fundraiser concert for Palestine. The lineup, which includes British pop band Bastille, Palestinian singer Saint Levant and British artist Pinkpantheress, has a total of 38 acts. For those unable to attend in person, the show will be live-streamed by musician Brian Eno on his YouTube channel; the live stream will start at 7pm (11pm Pakistan Standard Time).

Choose Love, a UK-based organisation supporting refugees and displaced people, announced that all proceeds from the concert would go to the Together for Palestine (T4P) fund. The T4P fund supports several organisations working on the ground in Gaza to provide aid to people affected by Israel’s deadly military campaign, including the Taawon Welfare Association, the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund and the Palestinian Medical Relief Society.

Aside from the stellar list of performers, several big names are expected to make appearances at the event to show solidarity with the people of Gaza. Actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Florence Pugh are on the guest list alongside Guy Pearce, Riz Ahmed, Jameela Jamil, Amelia Dimoldenberg of the hit YouTube show Chicken Shop Date, and Khalid Abdulla. Palestinian actor Motaz Malhees, who was in Venice recently for his film The Voice of Hind Rajab, will also be appearing at event, as will comedian Ramy Youssef. Journalist Mehdi Hasan will be at the concert along with the United Nations’ special rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese.

The affects of Israeli actions in Gaza have been devastating, with Anadolu Agency reporting the death toll at at least 64,964. The Israeli government launched a ground invasion of Gaza City on Tuesday, warning residents to flee.