Ali Zafar to host fundraiser concert for flood relief in Lahore

Singer Ali Zafar has announced that he will be hosting a fundraiser concert on September 27 at the Alhamra Cultural Complex in Lahore.

All proceeds will be donated through the Ali Zafar Foundation to support families who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the floods. Tickets are available on the Ticket Wala platform.

Sharing a message on social media, Zafar explained the idea behind the initiative: “In this hour where thousands have been displaced and affected by the floods, we must all play our part in helping them. Imagine everything you ever had being washed away in an instant.”

He added that the concert was his contribution to relief efforts: “As my contribution, I am organising a concert for the relief of flood victims on 27th September at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Lahore.”

Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketwala and the Ali Zafar Foundation is also accepting direct donations via their website.

The total number of flood-related deaths in Pakistan has risen to 992, with 1,062 people injured, according to the NDMA. In a statement, Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed said the floods have affected a total of 4.7 million people in the province, while 112 have lost their lives so far.

“Over 2.6 million people were rescued from flood-hit areas,” he added. Detailing rescue and rehabilitation efforts, Javed said the government has set up 363 relief camps, 446 medical camps, and 382 veterinary camps in flood-hit areas.

Floods in Sindh have affected approximately 174,266 people, according to the Sindh PDMA. So far, 528 relief camps and 183 medical camps have been established across the province.