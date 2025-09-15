Adolescence star Owen Cooper becomes youngest boy actor to win a Primetime Emmy

Netflix’s chilling miniseries Adolescence won big at Sunday night’s Primetime Emmy Awards, securing six statuettes, including Best Miniseries; but the star of the night was 15-year-old Owen Cooper.

Owen won the Best Supporting Actor accolade in the limited series category for his role as Jamie Miller, officially becoming the youngest male actor to bag a Primetime Emmy.

The record was previously held by Scott Jacoby, who was 16 in 1973 when he won an award for his performance in That Certain Summer. Owen’s victory is made all the sweeter by the fact that he had never acted professionally before being cast in Adolescence.

In his acceptance speech, Owen thanked his co-stars, his parents and the show’s production team, saying, “It may have my name on this award, but it really belongs to the people behind the camera.”

He also had some teenage wisdom to share with anyone scared of taking a risk: “I think tonight proves if you listen, and you focus and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life. Who cares if you get embarrassed? Anything can be possible. I was nothing about three years ago, I’m here now.”

Owen beat Adolescence co-star Ashley Walters, Presumed Innocent stars Peter Sarsgaard and Bill Camp, Dying for Sex actor Rob Delaney and Javier Bardem from Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story for the prize.

Series co-creator Stephen Graham — who plays Jamie’s dad — took home the award for Best Lead Actor in the limited series category alongside an award for his writing on the show. Their co-star Erin Doherty took home the female supporting actor award, and the sixth award for the series went to director Philip Barantini.

Other big winners included Seth Rogen’s The Studio, which dominated the comedy category and The Pitt. The show took home the Best Drama Series award. The variety category was also packed with surprises as Last Week Tonight bested Saturday Night Live (SNL) yet again to win Best Scripted Variety Series. SNL’s 50th anniversary special did, however, beat both The Oscars (TV Special 2025) and the Beyoncé Bowl for Best Variety Special.