‘Today, we say goodbye to a little angel’: Celebrities mourn the death of child star Umer Shah

Child star Umer Shah, often seen appearing alongside his older brother Ahmed Shah on Jeeto Pakistan and Shan e Ramazan, passed away on Monday. Ahmed announced his brother’s death on Instagram, asking fans to remember Umer and pray for their family.

Soon after, tributes began pouring in from celebrities who remembered the sibling duo from their work on ARY Digital. Jeeto Pakistan host Fahad Mustafa was among the first, saying he was “speechless” that “Umer had left us”.

Waseem Badami, who often hosted Umer and his brother on his show Shan e Ramazan, said he had been in touch with doctors who told him Umer died in the early hours of Monday from cardiovascular arrest.

Adnan Siddiqui called the star a “beam of light, joy and innocence,” saying he was shattered to hear of little Umer’s passing.

Aijaz Aslam called Umer “a little angel,” adding that he was “a bright, kind soul who brought smiles to everyone at Jeeto Pakistan”.

Shaista Lodhi and Hina Altaf expressed their grief on waking up to the news of Umer’s death. Lodhi called the news “shocking”.

Actors Mahira Khan and Momal Sheikh were also heartbroken by the news.

Natives of Dera Ismail Khan, the last post on Ahmad’s Instagram post shows him and Umer in uniform as they head to school. The shows the sibling duo graced together will not be the same without Umer’s smile and jolly presence.