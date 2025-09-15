Child star Umer Shah of Jeeto Pakistan passes away

Ahmad Shah, the viral sensation behind the “peeche tou dekho” (look behind you) reel, took to social media on September 15 to announce the death of his younger brother, Umer Shah. Calling Umer the “little shining star” of the family, Ahmad asked fans to remember his brother and keep his family in their prayers.

Umer was best known for appearing on television alongside his brother when on the popular game show Jeeto Pakistan and ARY Digital’s Ramazan transmission Shan e Ramazan.

The duo was adored by viewers and would often appear in costume. This is the second tragedy to strike the family. The siblings had lost their youngest sister, Ayesha, in November 2023.

Condolences have come in from fans and co-stars alike, with Jeeto Pakistan host Fahad Mustafa saying he was “speechless” that “our Umer has left us”. Jerjees Seja, the CEO of ARY Digital, said he was “still in shock”.

Ramazan transmission regular Waseem Badami sent his prayers with a picture of Umer from one of his shows. Asking followers to pray for Umer and his family, Badami said that according to the doctors, the star had suffered cardiovascular arrest in the early hours of Monday morning.

Natives of Dera Ismail Khan, the last post on Ahmad’s Instagram post shows him and Umer in uniform as they head to school. The shows the sibling duo graced together will not be the same without Umer’s smile and jolly presence.