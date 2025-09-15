Wrapped in keffiyeh, Javier Bardem says he cannot ‘work with someone that justifies or supports genocide’ at the Emmys

Javier Bardem used the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet to call for sanctions on Israel and denounce the genocide in Gaza. The Oscar winner arrived at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, wrapped in a keffiyeh and voiced unequivocal support for Film Workers for Palestine.

“Here I am today, denouncing the genocide in Gaza,” Bardem told Variety without mincing words. “I am talking about the IAGS, the International Association of Genocide Scholars, who study genocide thoroughly and has declared it is a genocide. That’s why we ask for a commercial and diplomatic blockade, and also sanctions on Israel to stop the genocide. Free Palestine.”

On Friday, Paramount publicly opposed a pledge — signed by over 4,000 film and TV workers — not to work with Israeli film institutions and companies implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people.

It issued a statement that read, “At Paramount, we believe in the power of storytelling to connect and inspire people, promote mutual understanding, and preserve the moments, ideas, and events that shape the world we share. We do not agree with recent efforts to boycott Israeli filmmakers. Silencing individual creative artists based on their nationality does not promote better understanding or advance the cause of peace. We need more engagement and communication — not less.”

Bardem directly addressed Paramount’s statement, saying Film Workers for Palestine “do not target any individuals based on identity.“

“The targets are those film companies and institutions that are complicit and are whitewashing or justifying the genocide and its apartheid regime. We do stand with those who are helping and being supportive of the oppressed people,“ he added.

The actor continued, “I cannot work with someone who justifies or supports the genocide. That’s as simple as that. We shouldn’t be able to do that, in this industry or any other industry.”

Bardem was at the Emmys as a nominee in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for his portrayal of José Menendez in Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

While he didn’t win, Bardem’s keffiyeh and words on the red carpet ensured his presence was one of the most talked-about moments of the ceremony.

Hannah Einbinder shouts ‘free Palestine’

Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, who has signed the pledge by the Film Workers For Palestine, also used her Emmy-winning speech to denounce ICE and chant Free Palestine.

Accepting her first career Emmy win in the Supporting Actress Comedy category for Hacks, the actor cheered the Philadelphia Eagles (who won their football game against the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the day), before calling out immigration raids by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Go birds, F*** ICE, and free Palestine!” the 30-year-old Los Angeles native yelled at the Peacock Theatre.

Einbinder’s speech went over the recommended 45-second limit, causing host Nate Bargatze’s $100,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to drop by a few thousand dollars. However, she assured during her speech that she would pay the difference.