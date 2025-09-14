Pakistanis and Indian right-wingers finally have something in common — neither want any more Pak-Ind matches

Buckle up everyone who missed the Pakistan versus India Asia Cup match or couldn’t be bothered to watch it. We did and here’s a meme-by-meme recap of what happened.

First of all, why are we spending our Sunday watching a Pakistan versus India match after having our hearts broken so many times before and vowing never to watch another match?

We started off with prayers x1000,000,000.

And BP monitors because we all know we are a country of people with high blood pressure.

But unfortunately, our prayers didn’t work and we lost wickets. Sort of the way India lost jets in May…

From the get-go there were no friendly moments.

People wanted to call in the big guns.

While others made plans for after the match, doing what we do best — trolling. You know what they say, if you can’t beat ’em, troll ’em.

Meanwhile in India.

This was us every time we snuck in a boundary (and narrowly missed being out).

Frankly, this is how everyone was watching the match.

Shaheen Shah Afridi gained more fans after powering us past 100.

There were no fans of the umpire though.

We asked our colleagues for some mid-match reactions and this is what we got:

View this post on Instagram

The second innings was pretty much the same as the first, but some naive fans (read: us), continued watching till the end.

If anyone was wondering how Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were holding up during the match.

The only solution in some fan’s minds — ban cricket. It would definitely be better for our heart health.

Some fans even agreed with the Indian right wingers who called for a boycott of the match.

Others were looking at the bright(ish) side.

Anyway, here are sports we’re actually doing well in.

The real question is whether we’re going to put ourselves through this torture again.