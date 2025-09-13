Netherlands joins Ireland and Slovenia in vowing boycott of Eurovision if Israel participates

Dutch public broadcaster AVROTROS has announced it will join other broadcasters in boycotting the Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is allowed to compete next year. In a statement issued on Friday, AVROTROS said it could “no longer justify Israel’s participation in the current situation, given the ongoing and severe human suffering in Gaza”. The broadcaster also accused the Israeli government of interference in Eurovision and using the platform as a “political instrument”.

AVROTROS — which is responsible for selecting and submitting the Netherlands’ entry to Eurovision — said it was in regular consultations with the European Broadcast Union (EBU) on the matter, but its participation “will not be possible as long as Israel is admitted by the EBU”. The broadcaster said it would gladly take part next year, “should the EBU decide not to admit Israel”.

Israeli participation in Eurovision has been a controversial issue after the country began its deadly war on Gaza in 2023. There was strong public backlash against Israeli participant Yuval Raphael — a survivor of the October 7 attack — who ended up winning second place. Raphael was jeered at during the competition as she performed her song ‘New Day will Rise,’ a reference to a day-after scenario for when the war ends. Israel’s entry the year before had to be rewritten for its more overt references to October 7, as competition organisers said they were intent on keeping the show apolitical.

Israeli contestant Yuval Raphael at the flag parade during the final round of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. Photo: EBU/Corinne Cumming

AVROTROS joins Ireland’s RTÉ and Slovenian RTVSLO in the boycott, with other broadcasters expected to follow suit. The Spanish government has been vocal in its opposition to Israel’s participation, with the culture minister saying his country shouldn’t participate following a statement by their prime minister asking Israel to be excluded in line with similar actions taken against Russia. Spanish broadcaster RTV, which sent a letter to the EBU on the subject in April, has yet to confirm whether it will participate in the event. The winner of this year’s competition, Austrian operatic singer JJ, has also called for Israel to be left out of the competition.

Eurovision director Martin Green said in a statement on Friday, “Broadcasters have until mid-December to confirm if they wish to take part in next year’s event in Vienna,” adding that the organisers “would respect any decision broadcasters make”. The deadline for submissions is normally placed in October, but has been extended as several broadcasters are consulting with the EBU and each other on Israeli participation.

Israel’s brutal military campaign has killed 64,368 people in Gaza over 707 days. The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution on Friday, calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state. Hamas meanwhile has said their chief negotiator in Doha survived Israel’s attacks on Monday, which the group said were a “direct hit” on a ceasefire proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump.

