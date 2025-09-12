Hira Mani is stepping into the fashion world with her own clothing brand

Hira Mani is officially adding “designer” to her résumé. The actor has announced the launch of Hira Mani Couture, a fashion label that, according to its social media, wants to be more than just clothes.

It’s positioning itself as a celebration of womanhood, individuality and the joy of dressing up. The brand says it aims to combine traditional craftsmanship with modern cuts, creating pieces that are luxurious yet wearable.

The first collection, Afsaanay, is “coming soon”, but Mani has already declared herself “sooo excited” about what’s in store, sharing the brand’s logo and tagline — handmade luxury tailored for you — on her Instagram stories.

If this sounds familiar, that’s because Mani isn’t the first celebrity to take the entrepreneurial plunge into fashion.

Mahira Khan launched M by Mahira last year, which she envisioned as a love letter to her grandmother’s timeless whites. The brand has since expanded into fragrances, too.

Syra Yousuf has Studio by Syra, which leans towards luxe fabrics and tailored two-pieces, offering a mix of comfort and elegance. Aijaz Aslam went in a different direction entirely back in 2020, focusing on skincare rather than clothes.

Sadaf Kanwal has her own label, Sadaf Kanwal Fashion, which highlights her love for contemporary yet graceful looks. The brand plays with bold silhouettes and modern styles while still keeping an eye on what works for desi wardrobes.

Fahad Mustafa started his label Nine Figures, celebrating individuality and confidence, last year. Ayesha Omar launched her skincare line, Ayesha O Beauty, back in 2021.

It seems like building a personal brand beyond the screen is now a rite of passage for Pakistani celebrities, whether it’s clothes, fragrances, or serums and Mani is the latest to bet on her personal brand translating into a fashion one.