Chahat Fateh Ali Khan threatens legal action after video uploaded of him getting egged in June

Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan is threatening legal action against a restaurant in the UK for posting a video of him being egged at their venue in June despite telling him there was no video available when he approached them for it.

The incident occurred when he was leaving Paratha Stop, a Pakistani restaurant in Blackburn, England, after a June 19 performance when the security team asked to take photos with him outside the shop, he said. The video, shared by the restaurant on Instagram, showed two men in black balaclavas running up to him, pelting him with eggs and smacking his head, before running off. The issue was reignited on Thursday after the restaurant posted a video of the incident to their Instagram, asking the public for information on the assailants. The restaurant has not commented on Khan’s allegations against its owners.

View this post on Instagram

Khan, who said he received an outpouring of love after the incident came to light, expressed anger at the restaurant management for refusing to provide him the video when he was considering filing a police complaint in June.

In a reel posted to his Instagram page, the singer said the venue’s owners, Erum and Faiz, had invited him to perform at their restaurant. After the performance, Khan said the staff took group photos with him and he was asked to take photos with the security team outside as he left. It was there that the singer was attacked by the masked men.

View this post on Instagram

Khan said he felt unwell after the incident and thought to file a complaint with the local police four days later. When he approached the restaurant for evidence to aid his case, they said they didn’t have any as their CCTV cameras did not record anything, nor did any employee record a video. The singer said he was furious that the management lied to him and threatened to have their business shut down. He said he intends to pursue the matter in court.

In a follow-up reel, Khan said he had been receiving threatening phone calls from unknown numbers, including calls asking how he was and whether “he was badly hurt”. He said he had noted down all the numbers and planned to submit them to authorities as evidence.

The video of the incident drew condemnation from actor Ahmad Ali Butt and singer Asim Azhar, who came out in support of Khan, calling the incident “disgusting”.

Butt said he was sad to see there’s no decency left in people. “Like him or not, he never disrespected anyone. Sadly we live in a dead society where anything and everything goes for views and likes,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

Azhar said he was sorry that “ill-mannered” people like this roam the streets, asking Khan to continue making people smile. “We don’t have enough people doing it.”