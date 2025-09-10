Body found in car belonging to up and coming US rapper D4vd

A festering corpse has been found in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to rising US rap star David Anthony Burke — whose stage name is D4vd — police and media reported Tuesday. Neighbors of a tow yard called police about a foul smell coming from the site in Hollywood on Monday.

When officers arrived, they said they found a rotting body wrapped in a plastic sheet in the luggage compartment, which is found at the front of this kind of electric vehicle. “We were notified this morning, and the car’s been here for a couple of days,” Robert Peters of the Los Angeles Police Department told reporters.

The vehicle is registered in Texas to Burke, news channel ABC7 reported. The rapper was scheduled to play in Minneapolis on Tuesday, the latest stop in a world tour for the 20-year-old. The young star shot to internet fame in 2022 when his song ‘Romantic Homicide’ became a breakout hit on TikTok.

Burke has continued to post on social media in the last few days, promoting his new album, but has made no reference to the grisly find. The tow yard where the gruesome discovery was made sits just a stone’s throw from Elon Musk’s new Tesla Diner, which opened to great fanfare in Hollywood in July.