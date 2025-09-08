Teeli’s new web series gives you a wacky glimpse into the lives of young Pakistanis in the workplace

We smell smoke, because Teeli is back, hotter than ever, with a brand new series.

Remember your first summer job? If it was anytime in the last few years, you might’ve been working in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) — most likely in customer service. Teeli’s newest web series, Beyond the Call, will take you right back to your desk and headset with its young cast and their wacky antics.

The show follows Raeed (Hunaen Shahid), a new hire at a BPO firm, whose ambition is to be able to buy an electric guitar. Raeed walks into a company of contrasts. One manager, Kashif (Ayaz Samo), treats his team like a platoon of warriors armed with keyboards; the other, Inaya (Anzela Abbasi) — who probably has a bone to pick with Raeed after he didn’t hold the elevator open for her that one time — treats them like adults.

Hijinks ensue as Raeed tries to settle into the rhythm of corporate life — but then, how can there be a rhythm in an office full of young people? The rest of the cast are relatable characters you’ll find in workplaces everywhere, Alizay (Areeka Haq), Noor (Rabya Rizwan), Zohan (Sibtain Ali) and Moiz (Arsalan Shah). Rounding off the cast is MJ (Muhammad Wasif), the show’s antagonist, a former employee who we think is back with a vengeance.

With a trailer that screams “maybe the real job was the friends we made along the way,” Beyond the Call is a fresh idea with a premise that hasn’t really been explored before. The series can be binged in a single sitting once it’s out, with just four episodes. However, only two episodes are out so far, with the other two releasing on September 12 and 19.

The next episode will release on Friday.