Singer Hadiqa Kiani appeals for donations and volunteers to aid flood relief efforts

Singer Hadiqa Kiani made a public appeal for relief supplies and medical volunteers to support efforts to save lives and livestock in the area while visiting flood-hit areas of Kasur on Sunday. In a reel posted to Instagram, she said people in the area needed food, clothes, bedding and medicine now, and would eventually require jackets and blankets as well to make it through the winter months. The star also invited any willing doctors to set up camps in the area, where people are facing diseases like malaria.

Shedding light on the situation of the area’s livestock, she said much of it had been swept away by the floods, depriving the people of their prized possessions and livelihoods. The cattle that remain, she added, were in need of fodder, medicine, and veterinary care.

Donations, she said, can be dropped off at a collection point set up by her team at Lahore’s Dolmen Mall; the booth is located at entrance 2 of the mall and accepts both cash and supplies. Other collection points are set up at Lahore’s Fortress Stadium, Sheikhupura’s Circuit House, Kasur’s District Public School and the Government Guru Nanak College in Nankana Sahib. For donors who are unable to donate in person, her team has asked them to send bank transfers to the Army Relief Fund for Flood Affectees.

Kiani is no stranger to flood relief operations, having organised similar efforts in response to the calamitous floods that struck Pakistan in 2022. Her Vaseela-e-Raah campaign went beyond just immediate relief in affected areas and adopted whole villages, including in Balochistan, where they built 300 houses, a school, a maternity clinic and a mosque.

Floods have been similarly disastrous this year, as 910 people have been killed across Pakistan in monsoon related incidents, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). A total of 6,180 animals have been lost and 7,850 houses have been either partially or fully destroyed, as per NDMA figures issued on Sunday. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has so far borne the brunt of the damage, with 3,211 houses damaged or destroyed and 5,460 animals swept away. Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) are reporting similar trends of destruction of property.

After wreaking havoc in the north of the country, floods are now hitting Punjab, where 4.1 million people have been impacted in what are being termed the “worst ever” floods in the province’s history. After making its way through Punjab, floodwater is expected to enter Sindh, which is simultaneously facing a spell of heavy rain; over 128,000 people have been evacuated from low lying areas in the province.

Alongside Kiani’s initiative, several other organisations are also involved in flood relief efforts. We have compiled lists of organisations working in flood-hit areas of Punjab, KP, GB and AJK.