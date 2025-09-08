Cricketers Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi will be donating their tri-nation series earnings to flood relief

After crushing Afghanistan in the tri-nation series final on Sunday, Pakistan’s T20I captain, Salman Ali Agha, took to X and announced he will be donating his earnings from the tournament to flood victims back home. He said he is joined by star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who will be doing the same.

The green shirts pummelled the Afghan side on Sunday, when Pakistan’s second-inning bowling attack saw Muhammad Nawaz take five wickets, pushing the team to a comfortable 75-run triumph. Shaheen, who bowled two overs, also took a wicket while only conceding seven runs.

On August 30, Peshawar’s Imran Khan Stadium played host to another effort by prominent cricketers to support flood victims. Peshawar Zalmi played a charity exhibition match against a dream team of retired stars led by Inzamam ul Haq, who was joined by such names as Shahid Afridi, Younus Khan, Shoaib Akhtar and Waqar Younis. The stands were packed with spectators who had come to see the legends in action and donate to a good cause.

Floods have been ravaging Pakistan since June in what has become the perfect storm of glacial melts and above average rainfall. The National Disaster Management Authority reported on Sunday that the death toll has risen to 910 across the country, with the highest number of fatalities recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 504. KP’s Buner district is the worst impacted, as landslides and floods have killed 256 people, including 23 children. Punjab has also recorded its “worst ever flood” as 4.1 million people have been impacted in the province.

Floodwaters from Punjab are flowing into Sindh this week as the province braces for a spell of heavy rain. Over 128,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas as flooding is anticipated.