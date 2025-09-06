Singer Quratulain Balouch asks for privacy and prayers after bear attack in Skardu

Singer Quratulain Balouch’s team has released an official statement after the singer was attacked by a brown bear during a trip to Skardu on Thursday, requesting privacy.

According to the statement shared on the singer’s Instagram, she was in Baltistan as part of flood relief efforts, working with Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS) to support remote villages affected by the recent floods.

“On the night of September 4, while she was sleeping in her tent, she was attacked by a brown bear. The CDRS team quickly tried and succeeded in scaring the bear away. Quratulain was immediately rushed to the nearest medical facility. Her condition is now out of danger. Doctors have advised that she is stable. Thankfully, there were no fractures and she is recovering from her wounds,” the statement shared to her Instagram on Saturday read.

Her team added that she “needs rest and privacy at this time” and that “all public engagements have been postponed till she recovers.” They also requested continued prayers for her recovery.

The incident occurred in Deosai National Park, a high-altitude plateau in Gilgit-Baltistan that is home to a population of rare Himalayan brown bears. Wildlife staff and locals had intervened in time to rescue the singer and shift her to RHQ Hospital Skardu.

According to Baltistan police spokesperson Ghulam Muhammad, Balouch was with two friends when the bear attacked, injuring both of her arms with its claws and teeth. Her cameraman and another companion were unharmed.

Police have since launched an investigation into the incident.