YouTuber Iqra Kanwal summoned in gambling app inquiry, seeks additional time due to pregnancy

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has summoned YouTuber Iqra Kanwal in connection with an inquiry into the promotion of gambling apps.

The inquiry against Kanwal was initiated on August 28, after which two notices were issued to her. She, like Saadur Rehman (Ducky Bhai) and other content creators, has been accused of promoting gambling applications through her social media platforms.

The NCCIA has already arrested YouTuber Rehman and Mudassar Hassan for allegedly promoting such apps and thereby encouraging people to invest in schemes that lack regulatory approval.

Now Kanwal, Rajab Butt, and Muhammad Anas have been summoned by the NCCIA at its Lahore office on September 9. The NCCIA has cautioned that if Kanwal fails to appear, it will be assumed that she has no defence.

Kanwal, an artist and YouTuber, has submitted a written reply to the NCCIA through her lawyer Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq, her legal counsel.

In her statement, Kanwal said she is pregnant and due to give birth soon. “In this condition, she can’t appear before the NCCIA,” the reply noted, adding that doctors have advised she needs at least two months of recovery time.

The reply states that once she recovers, Kanwal is prepared to “fully cooperate with the investigation and provide all necessary records”. Her legal team has requested that she be granted at least two months before appearing in person before the agency’s investigators.

Barrister Ashfaq confirmed the submission of Kanwal’s response. “Our law firm will represent Iqra Kanwal. The reply was prepared on September 2 and submitted later in line with our legal strategy,” he said.