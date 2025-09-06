The Voice of Hind Rajab is being targeted by a hate campaign, says director Kaouther Ben Hania

At its Venice Film Festival premiere, a powerful new Gaza film sparked 23 minutes of sustained applause. But the next day, hate emails flooded in, the director said Friday. The Voice of Hind Rajab from French-Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania is a strong contender for the festival’s Golden Lion to be awarded today (Saturday).

It has already garnered the support of famous Hollywood names attached as executive producers. Between Wednesday night, after the film’s premiere, and Thursday, “my producers, including the well-known American names Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix, had their mailboxes flooded with thousands and thousands [of intimidating messages]”, Ben Hania told AFP. The same message, sent over and over, was “super intimidating,” she added.

The film covers the last minutes of the life of a five-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed by Israeli fire last year while trying to escape Gaza with her family. It uses real-life recordings of the desperate telephone calls she made to the Red Crescent rescue service. Ben Hania procured the audio from the Red Crescent — with the permission of Hind’s mother — but employed actors to portray the emergency workers who struggled to coordinate her rescue as Israeli tanks got ever closer.

The director has said the dramatisation is “very close to what they experienced”. Ben Hania told AFP that, after hearing about Hind’s death in January 2024, she felt “a lot of anger, a lot of despair, but also a sense of ‘What can I do?’” Cast members told a press conference they felt it was their “duty” to make the film.

Regardless, “I didn’t make this film to keep people comfortable in their seats,” Ben Hania told AFP.

The Voice of Hind Rajab received strong reviews, with critics citing its emotionally devastating audio recordings, although some pointed to a moral grey area in their use.

The movie, which will be released in Tunisia later this month, does not yet have a US distributor. Tunisia has already chosen the film as its entry for the 2026 Academy Awards. Next up for the film is the Toronto International Film Festival, then festivals in London, San Sebastian and Busan.

The Venice premiere, the festival circuit, and a potential run for the Oscars, is “very important”, Ben Hania said. “For a film like this, it allows enormous visibility and I want the film to be seen a little bit everywhere in the world.