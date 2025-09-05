Traditional flavours highlight Malaysia’s diversity at food festival in Islamabad

The High Commission of Malaysia in Islamabad officially launched the “Journey to Malaysia: Exploring Diverse Flavours and Culinary Traditions of Southeast Asia” food festival on Thursday.

The week-long festival, running from September 4 to 10 at Serena Hotel, offers an immersive culinary experience of Malaysia’s vibrant food heritage.

The festival was inaugurated by Ambassador Dato Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, alongside Christoph Hoeflich, General Manager of the Serena Hotel.

The opening ceremony was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, business community, media representatives, and friends of the Malaysian embassy.

The organisers said that the “Journey to Malaysia Food Festival” highlighted Malaysia’s diverse cultural heritage through its traditional cuisine. The guests were invited to savour iconic dishes such as Roti Canai (flaky flatbread served with curry), Nasi Lemak (coconut milk rice with sambal and condiments), and Teh Tarik (Malaysia’s signature pulled tea).

A wide selection of appetisers, mains, and desserts were prepared by Malaysian chefs, showcasing the unique blend of Malay, Chinese, and Indian culinary traditions that form Malaysia’s gastronomic diversity.

Speaking at the launch, Ambassador Azhar expressed his appreciation to Serena Hotel for hosting the event and noted that food served as a bridge that brought people and cultures closer together.

He highlighted that the festival coincided with Malaysia’s 68th National Day celebrations and reflected the country’s theme of Malaysia Madani: Rakyat Disantuni, which placed people and community at the centre of progress.

Christoph Hoeflich expressed his gratitude to the High Commissioner of Malaysia for partnering in this cultural initiative.

He emphasised that sharing and celebrating each other’s traditions helped strengthen cultural understanding, and food served as one of the most meaningful connections, bringing people together through the universal joy of discovering new flavours.

The festival was also an opportunity to promote Malaysia’s upcoming tourism initiatives, including its role as Asean Chair in 2025 and Visit Malaysia Year 2026, which aimed to attract visitors from across the globe to discover the nation’s rich culture, diverse attractions, and warm hospitality.

The organisers said that over the course of the week, visitors to Zamana Restaurant will be treated not only to authentic Malaysian cuisine but also to a visual showcase on a large screen highlighting Malaysia’s natural beauty, diverse tourist attractions, and upcoming initiatives such as the Asean Chairmanship 2025 and Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

The combination of food and visuals offered guests a complete journey into the rich culture and future vision of Malaysia.

The Journey to Malaysia Food Festival will run daily from 7pm to 11pm at the Serena Hotel.

The delicacies were prepared by Chef Pathmanathan Balagangdaram.

Originally published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

Cover image: AFP/ file