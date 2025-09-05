Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in brown bear attack during Skardu camping trip

Singer Quratulain Balouch, popularly known as QB, was injured in Skardu’s Deosai National Park after being attacked by a brown bear during a camping trip on Thursday night. She was rescued by nearby people and rushed to a hospital, where doctors say she is out of danger.

According to Gilgit-Baltistan wildlife officials, the rare brown bear attacked the singer’s camp near Bara Pani, a popular camping site in Deosai, where she was with her team for a shoot.

According to Baltistan police spokesperson Ghulam Muhammad, Balouch was with two friends when the bear attacked, injuring both of her arms with its claws and teeth. Her cameraman and another companion were unharmed in the incident.

Sources said the bear retreated after her screams alerted others in the area. Wildlife staff stationed near the campsite quickly intervened, administered first aid, and shifted her to RHQ Hospital Skardu, where doctors confirmed she is out of danger. Police have since launched an investigation into the incident.

Photo: K2 Adventure Club

The Himalayan brown bear, native to Deosai, often moves towards Bara Pani in search of food. Similar attacks have occurred in the past, according to Muhammad.

Authorities have urged tourists to exercise caution when camping in Deosai, advising visitors to pitch camps closer to hotels or designated safe zones at night.

Stretching between Skardu and Astore districts, Deosai National Park is one of Pakistan’s most striking landscapes. Each summer, the park attracts a large number of national and international tourists who camp there for days.

It is also home to a diverse range of wildlife, with its most iconic residents being the Himalayan marmot and the endangered Himalayan brown bear, with a population estimated at just 77. They primarily feed on fish in the Bandapani river.