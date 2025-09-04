Italian fashion legend Giorgio Armani dead at 91

Legendary Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has passed away at the age of 91, the company announced on Thursday.

“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani,” a statement posted to its Instagram account read.

“Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.

“Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects.”

The statement, which was shared in both English and Italian, read, “In this company, we have always felt like part of a family. Today, we deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion and dedication.

“But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love.”

A second statement on the Giorgio Armani Instagram account announced that the funeral would be held privately on Saturday.

Armani was synonymous with modern Italian style and elegance. Since launching his namesake label in 1975, Armani oversaw the growth of the brand from a menswear line to a luxury fashion empire. He combined the flair of the designer with the acumen of a businessman, running a company that turned over some 2.3 billion euros ($2.7 billion) a year.

He had been unwell for some time, and was forced to drop out of his group’s shows at Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week in June, the first time in his career that he had missed one of his catwalk events.