James Gunn’s Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow set to release in July 2027

James Gunn has officially announced that his blockbuster hit Superman (2024), which gave the DC Universe a much-needed boost this summer, is getting a sequel. Titled Superman: Man of Tomorrow, the film is set to release on July 9, 2027.

The director and DC Films co-head revealed the news on social media, pairing the announcement with a classic comic book panel of Superman standing beside Lex Luthor in his iconic Warsuit.

The visual hint makes it clear that the sequel will delve deeper into Luthor’s rivalry with the Last Son of Krypton.

Fans will remember that in Gunn’s first outing, Luthor’s attempt to defeat Superman using a clone didn’t exactly go to plan — so now, it looks like he’s stepping into the battlefield himself. Nicholas Hoult, who played Luthor in Superman, will reprise his role.

The news isn’t entirely surprising — back in August, Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav had already confirmed that Gunn would be returning to both write and direct the sequel.

The decision came after Superman raked in more than $600 million globally, making it the highest-grossing superhero film of the year and cementing DC’s confidence in Gunn’s vision.

Man of Tomorrow also fits neatly into DC’s freshly mapped-out slate. It will arrive after Supergirl (2026), directed by Craig Gillespie and starring Milly Alcock, and James Watkins’ horror-inspired Clayface (2026), reported Variety.

Interestingly, the Superman sequel will even swoop into theatres before Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated The Batman Part II, which is currently scheduled for an October 2027 release.