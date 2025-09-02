Chloe Malle replaces Anna Wintour as head of editorial content at American Vogue

Vogue has announced its new head of editorial content in Chloe Malle. She is stepping into the very big shoes of Anna Wintour, the legendary editor of Vogue who stepped down in July after 37 years at the magazine.

The move was announced by Vogue itself, which described Malle’s current role as the editor of Vogue.com and co-host of The Run-Through, Vogue’s weekly fashion and culture podcast. She will lead the creative and editorial direction of the magazine and join Vogue’s 10 existing heads of editorial content around the world, all of whom report to Wintour. The other heads of editorial content are for British Vogue, Vogue Arabia, Vogue China, Vogue France, Vogue Germany, Vogue India, Vogue Italy, Vogue Japan, Vogue Spain and Vogue Taiwan.

“Fashion and media are both evolving at breakneck speed, and I am so thrilled — and awed — to be part of that,” said Malle. “I also feel incredibly fortunate to still have Anna just down the hall as my mentor.”

Malle is the daughter of celebrated American actor Candice Bergen and French film director Louis Malle. She takes over as head of editorial content, not editor-in-chief, the role Wintour previously held.

In her announcement of the news, Wintour told the team she had “one chance to get it right,” when it came to hiring the editor of the magazine. “Chloe has long been one of Vogue’s secret weapons when it comes to tracking fashion. But she is not so buried in the industry that she misses the world: Like the best designers, she understands fashion’s big picture, its role shaping not just what’s on the runway but the changing fabric of modern life. Although she is no stranger to the glamour of red carpets, her talent has been for original thinking and hard work.”

Malle began working at Vogue in 2011 as social editor, leading all wedding and social coverage and contributing across a wide range of topics, including fashion, politics, homes and gardens, beauty, and health. She has also edited several books for the publication. From 2016 to 2023, she served as a contributing editor, writing features, overseeing special projects, and working as a sittings editor. She took over as editor of the magazine’s website in 2023. Notably, she interviewed Lauren Sanchez Bezos for that wedding cover on Vogue.

“I’ve spent my career at Vogue working in roles across every platform — from print to digital, audio to video, events and social media,” said Malle. “I love the title, I love the content we create, and I love the editors who create it. Vogue has already shaped who I am, now I’m excited at the prospect of shaping Vogue.”

Wintour, who is often hailed as the single most influential figure in the fashion world, with her signature bob haircut and dark shades, was famous for making Vogue’s front covers an authoritative statement on contemporary fashion, and for her total control over the glamorous pages inside. Though she will no longer run day-to-day editing of the fashion bible, she will continue to hold senior roles at the group and remain Vogue’s global editorial director.