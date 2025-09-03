Here’s how to help people affected by the devastating floods in Punjab

Punjab has been hit with the worst floods the province has seen in four decades — over 1.5 million people have been impacted by floods in the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reports almost 200 deaths and 600 injuries. The national death toll from this year’s deadly monsoon season has reached 829 since rains started in June, as per the NDMA.

The Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur was inundated, leading to haunting images of the entire first floor under water. Floods are expected to cross into Sindh between September 2 and 3, and impact another 1.65 million people.

There are several organisations undertaking rescue and relief efforts in the impacted areas that you can donate to in order to help the people of Punjab in this trying time.

Al-Khidmat Foundation

We featured Al-Khidmat in our piece on flood relief in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as well. The organisation has expanded the scope of its relief work with camps in Narowal, Kasur and Lahore, with teams working in other districts around the province. They accept donations as direct transfers and as payments via debit/credit cards.

Al-Khidmat is also looking for volunteers to assist with rescue efforts, data collection, surveying, and photo documentation in impacted areas.

Akhuwat Foundation

Akhuwat is working to provide much-needed supplies such as ration bags and cooked food to displacement camps across the country. They accept card payments from international donors and will take cards, bank transfers and even cheques from people based in Pakistan.

View this post on Instagram

Islamic Relief Worldwide

Islamic Relief has been working to assist flood-hit communities in Pakistan since the early days of the crisis and has so far helped over 18,000 people by providing essential supplies. Being an international organisation, their website allows both Pakistani and foreign donors to help fund their operations in the country.

View this post on Instagram

JDC Foundation

Karachi-based JDC Foundation is providing tents, clothing, blankets, rations and other essentials to people who have lost their homes and livelihoods to the floods. They accept online payments through their website and take transfers through banks and Paypal.

Saylani Welfare International Trust

Saylani is providing medicines, clean drinking water, rations and tents to people, with volunteers on the ground to handle the distribution of supplies. Their websites accept payments from donors in the US, UK, Canada and Turkiye. Pakistani donors can also donate online and through bank transfers.

View this post on Instagram

Muslim Aid

UK-based Muslim Aid has been working prominently in flood-hit areas to provide food and drinking water. The organisation also plans to fund reconstruction efforts once the floods subside. Donors based in the UK and the US can donate to the organisation via their website.

View this post on Instagram

HANDS Pakistan

HANDS has organised flood relief in Punjab, KP, GB, AJK and even Karachi this year. They are currently engaged in providing essential supplies to affected families and plan to fund flood-resistant housing projects. They take donations through bank transfers, online card payments, physical cheque pickups, or you can drop off cash and supplies at their Karachi office.

View this post on Instagram

Sahara for Life Trust

Singer Abrarul Haq’s Sahara for Life Trust operates a medical centre in the flood-hit city of Narowal. The organisation is especially well placed to assist with rescue and relief activities, which they are contributing to in Narowal and Sialkot. The trust takes donations online and as bank transfers.

View this post on Instagram

Bondh e Shams

Bondh e Shams provides solar-powered water filtration setups in areas where there is a lack of safe drinking water. The organisation is currently engaged in setting up water treatment facilities in flood-hit areas and is providing bottled water to people in the meantime. They accept bank transfers from Pakistan, the UK and the US.

View this post on Instagram

While considering where to donate, please ensure that you do your own due diligence. You can find our list of organisations involved in relief efforts in KP, GB and AJK here.