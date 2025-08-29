Muniba Mazari appointed UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocate

Public speaker, rights activist and United Nations Women National Goodwill Ambassador Muniba Mazari has been appointed to serve as a UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocate.

The appointment recognises her commitment to promoting inclusion, gender equality and social justice, both in Pakistan and globally, UN Women announced on Friday.

As part of the role, Mazari will join a group of global leaders and influencers, including Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley, and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, working to raise awareness, inspire action, and mobilise support for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In his official letter, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commended Mazari’s inspirational leadership, saying she “is an inspiration to many and a prominent voice on inclusion and gender equality. I applaud her numerous achievements and unwavering commitment to equality, and I ask that she leverage her talent, influence, and platform to bring the Sustainable Development Goals to the forefront of global attention and action.”

Speaking about her appointment, Mazari said, “I am deeply honoured to be appointed as an SDG Advocate. This is not just a title — it’s a responsibility to use my voice for those who remain unheard and to inspire collective action for a healthier, fairer, and more compassionate world. Together, we can accelerate progress for people and the planet.”

Mazari was appointed Pakistan’s first woman Goodwill Ambassador to advance gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls in 2015.