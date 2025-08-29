‘Our leadership needs to rise’: Celebrities speak out as Punjab reels from worst floods in decades

Punjab is facing what officials are calling the worst flooding in four decades, with over 1.46 million people affected as torrential rains and overflowing rivers wreak havoc across the province. Floodwaters from the Ravi River inundated several localities in Lahore this week, prompting large-scale evacuation operations. Rescue 1122 has moved hundreds of people to safety, while the Punjab PDMA has confirmed that at least 20 lives have already been lost, mostly due to drowning.

The devastation has also reignited debate about India’s role in the crisis. Pakistani officials, including Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, have accused India of politicising water by releasing large volumes from its dams without proper coordination, in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Against this grim backdrop, celebrities across Pakistan are speaking up — offering prayers, voicing frustrations with the system, and calling for long-term solutions.

Mawra Hocane urged empathy in a heartfelt post. “Please, please be kind to everyone around you,” she wrote. “Life is only as beautiful and meaningful as you make it, and now we know more than ever that life could be unpredictably short, too. Prayers for everyone in Sialkot and other areas of Punjab… Oh Allah, the Protector.”

Anoushey Ashraf took aim at our leadership and its failure to act on climate preparedness. “Our leadership needs to rise beyond promises and speeches. Nature waits for no one. Handling a climate crisis with zero knowledge on the subject and turning up on ‘ground zero’ on a boat to show your participation instead of creating and maintaining long-term solutions is hurtful. The time to act was yesterday.”

For Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, the solution is clear: invest in infrastructure. “The only solution to this is to invest in building more small and large dams. All encroachment along river beds should be removed as illegal settlements are one of the biggest reasons people get killed in controlled floods,” he said.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui held everyone affected in his thoughts. “Your homes, your families, your land. May the waters recede, and may hope rise again.”

Actor Ahmed Ali Butt expressed his frustration over recurring inaction. “Floods are happening all over Punjab, state of emergency has been declared in most parts. This happens every year, and God forbid we make a dam or do something to save all this water. When will we actually take matters seriously?!”

On X, artist and activist Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jr highlighted the heroism of ordinary people in times of disaster. “When this flood is over, there will be many heroes who would have risked life and limb to save strangers, their loved ones and the voiceless. The Pakistani government owes them a hundred Sitara-e-Imtiaz and a decent life in a country they call home.”

As Punjab faces yet another spell of heavy rain, the scale of devastation, human, economic, and environmental, continues to mount. While officials debate causes and responsibilities, and international politics further complicates the crisis, one must ask: What concrete steps will the government take next?

Beyond emergency compensation (Rs 1 million per deceased family), will this moment spur structural reform, such as building dams, enforcing riverbed protection, and improving urban drainage, or will it remain a cycle of reactive relief?