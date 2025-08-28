Imran Abbas isn’t fazed by derogatory comments from people who ‘haven’t made it in life’

Another day, another celebrity throwing shade where it wasn’t needed. This time, it’s actor Babrik Shah, who recently decided to share his less-than-kind thoughts about fellow actor Imran Abbas.

On a recent episode of Suno To Sahi, host Hina Niazi asked Shah to rate different actors on how “filmi material” they are — an absurd request to begin with. When Abbas’ name came up, Shah wasted no time in declaring him “zero per cent filmy material,” adding, “Imran Abbas doesn’t look like a hero, he’s not looking like… man actually.”

The comment caught even the host off guard. Shah then went on to give Hamza Ali Abbasi a respectable seven, while calling Fawad Khan “overrated” and giving him a “50/50.”

Now, Shah’s hot takes would’ve probably gone unnoticed if it weren’t for Abbas’ measured response. Without naming Shah, Abbas took to his Instagram over the weekend to share a video about how he doesn’t let such negativity affect him.

“No matter who says what, no matter who believes what, it does not affect me one bit. Because God keeps blessing me, more than I deserve,” he said, adding that such remarks usually come from people “who have self-esteem issues because they couldn’t make it in life”.

It’s hard to disagree. Abbas, whether you’re a fan or not, has a steady career, a fanbase that stretches beyond Pakistan, and the kind of longevity most actors hope for. Shah, on the other hand, hasn’t exactly been front and centre in the industry for a while. Which is why his comments feel less like a critique and more like… well, a cry for attention.

And what does “not looking like a man” even mean? Why do we still cling to these rigid, outdated definitions of masculinity? Equating “manliness” with being a film hero reinforces stereotypes that leave little room for individuality. Comments like these are dismissive of the many ways men can exist and succeed without fitting a singular, macho mould.

At the end of the day, Abbas’ calm dismissal feels like the real win here. Because nothing says “leading man” energy quite like brushing off unnecessary shade with a smile and letting your work do the talking.