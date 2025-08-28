YouTuber Ducky Bhai will remain in NCCIA custody for another 4 days

YouTuber Saadur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, will remain in the custody of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) for another four days.

A Lahore judicial magistrate awarded the agency an extension in the YouTuber’s physical remand on Thursday in a case relating to the promotion of illegal gambling applications on social media.

He was arrested at the Lahore airport on August 17. The case against him was registered by the state through the NCCIA Lahore under sections 13 (Electronic Forgery), 14 (Electronic Fraud), 25 (Spamming) and 26 (Spoofing) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 as well as sections 294 B (Offering prize in connection with trade) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducting delivery of property) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The case is related to an inquiry dated June 13 and registered on the “receipt of information from reliable source(s)” that some YouTubers and social media influencers were promoting gambling and betting applications to the general public via their social media accounts for their own monetary benefits.

The FIR claimed that the public invested their hard earned money in these applications due to this and suffered financial losses. It accused Rehman of promoting different gambling and betting applications, including Binomo, 1xBet, Bet 365, B9 Game etc through his Youtube channel.

Ducky Bhai was presented in court during Thursday’s hearing. The government lawyer said the investigation is ongoing and requested an extension in his remand. The YouTuber’s lawyer, Ch Usman Ali, opposed the extension, but the judicial magistrate granted the agency’s request.

The next hearing has been set for September 1.