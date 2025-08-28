Images

Rapper French Montana engaged to Dubai princess who announced divorce from ex-husband on Instagram
Sheikha Mahra, daughter of the ruler of Dubai, and the Moroccan-American rapper were first linked in October 2024.
Images Staff
28 Aug, 2025

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana is engaged to Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashid Al Maktoum, the daughter of Dubai’s ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, his representatives have confirmed.

TMZ broke the news on Wednesday, and said the couple got engaged during Paris Fashion Week in June, shortly after Montana made his runway debut, according to his representative.

You may remember Sheikha Mahra for infamously announcing her divorce to her then-husband, Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, through an Instagram post in July 2024. The post featured a note addressed to her “dear husband” and concluded with, “I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you”. She shares a daughter with her ex-husband.

Shortly after, she launched a line of pricey perfumes called Divorce.

She and Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, were first linked in October 2024, when photos were shared of her showing him around Dubai. They reportedly went public with their romance this summer, when, according to Entertainment Today, they stepped out at several Paris Fashion Week events holding hands.

TMZ reported that the wedding date is still being decided upon but both families are excited about the development.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Aug 28, 2025 01:40pm
U.S. based TMZ is in full action reporting news like this not covered by the mainstream media networks.
Laila Aug 28, 2025 02:48pm
This is kind of shocking. Would never have imagined those two together. Clearly her standard in husbands is sub standard. She should probably get him checked and tested properly before anything.
Mahmood Aug 28, 2025 02:50pm
The divorce is not even valid under the Islamic laws.
