Crime comedy series Deli Boys renewed for second season at Hulu

Deli Boys, the comedy show about a pair of Pakistani-American brothers thrown into the criminal underworld after the death of their father, has been renewed for a second season at Hulu.

The 10-episode show, starring Saagar Shaikh and Asif Ali as brothers Raj and Mir Dar, premiered on the streaming platform in March 2025. The show follows the brothers’ discovery of their father’s criminal enterprise and their attempts to keep it afloat, all the while battling power-hungry rivals.

It also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Alfie Fuller and Brian George. The show was created by Abdullah Saeed. It has been produced by Onyx Collective, a content brand owned and operated by Disney Entertainment that mainly features projects from creators of colour and other underrepresented groups.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fred Armisen, the actor who plays Uncle Fester on Wednesday, will be joining the next season as a regular. His character is described as “a legendary gambling savant with an uncanny ability to read people like cards. His casino empire is global, but his crown jewel is in Philly. He is uniquely brilliant and deeply unhinged — a deadly combo if you cross him.”

The first season also featured an appearance by Tan France, one of the stars of Queer Eye. He responded to people calling Deli Boys a “brown show for brown people,” before it even aired by clarifying that that wasn’t at all the case. “It ain’t! Listen, if I could relate to white shows my entire life, you can relate to this show. It’s for everyone!”