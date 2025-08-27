Images

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt announce the birth of their third daughter, Naimal
Their bundle of joy was born on Aug 26.
Images Staff
Updated 27 Aug, 2025

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt just shocked us with the announcement that they have welcomed a new member to their family — a daughter named Naimal.

Butt shared the news to his Instagram stories Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement said she was born on August 26 and was written in the form of a letter to the baby from her big sisters Amal and Miral.

“Dear Naimal, from the moment you arrived, you brought magic into our world. Your tiny hands, your sweet smile, everything about you is a gift we’ll forever treasure,” read the note.

“As your big siblings, we promise to fill your days with love, laughter and warm cuddles. You’ve made our family complete, and our hearts so full. Welcome home, little sister. We love you more than words can say.”

The couple married in 2018 and welcomed their first daughter Amal in 2019. Their second bundle of joy, Miraal, came along in 2023. Congratulations to the happy family!

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Aug 27, 2025 02:36pm
Congratulations.
M. Emad Aug 27, 2025 03:30pm
Half of their house collapsed due to a sewerage line explosion in 2023.
Enlightened One Aug 27, 2025 03:42pm
This will motivate poor people to reproduce as well. Not a good example.
Abdullah Aug 27, 2025 05:20pm
As if they already are not?
Taj Ahmad Aug 27, 2025 05:26pm
Congratulations to both mother and father on their third child.
Laila Aug 27, 2025 05:45pm
Good for them to keep the news under wraps until now. Congratulations on extending their family.
