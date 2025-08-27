Bhutan is going to host its first-ever fashion week in October

Bhutan is going to host its first-ever fashion week from October 27 to November 1 and it promises to be an exciting showcase of the country’s history through fashion.

The event is being hosted by Bhutan’s Department of Media, Creative Industry and Intellectual Property, in collaboration with the Royal Textile Academy, and is set to celebrate Bhutanese textiles, designs and creativity like never before. According to the event website, they are going to “bring together the Bhutanese behind the handlooms, sketches and needles, to mention a few, who will flaunt their work to not just the locals, but the international names and brands that have inspired millions around the world”.

So far, the website features 11 designers and the schedule for the event hasn’t been released yet.

Why October? “Autumn season is all about returning to mother nature, the transformation that exudes colours and shades of the earth. Therefore, we cannot think of a better ambience than to put together the Bhutan Fashion Week,” says the website. The organisers are hoping to turn fashion week into a recurring annual event.

According to Kelly Dorji, the show director, they will be journeying to the past, present and future to showcase the most talented designers that Bhutan has to offer, and giving them a platform to showcase and market their designs to the world.

The Bhutan Fashion Week website said the country has always “held a baton of sustainability in the maze of modernity”. We hope that means much of the fashion on display will be sustainable.

“This is one small step for Bhutan but a giant leap for our modest fashion industry. We aspire to rub shoulders with the ‘big four’ fashion weeks in the world one day.”

We’re super excited to see what they have in store for the world!